A well-designed bathroom can effortlessly become a modern haven for cleanliness and comfort. Bathroom floor plans can easily cost thousands of Rands if you plan on moving things around, installing new fittings and improving the overall décor.

When making choices on your bathroom design ideas, consider your skill set, budget and the time available to complete the project.

The homify website has many bathroom decor ideas to inspire. The most important aspect of your new bathroom is that it has a great design that functions efficiently for your specific lifestyle.

What bathroom decoration elements should I consider?

homify allows you to create idea books to save your favourite bathroom décor ideas. Modern bathrooms create a simplistic and clean feeling. In order to design your modern bathroom make sure to use geometric shapes and patterns, clean lines, minimal colours and mid-century furniture.

Greenery in your bathroom creates a correlation between the indoors and outdoors. Small white flowerpots on shelves add an organic feel. Floor-to-ceiling mirrors add a simplistic feel. Showcase concrete and wood elements to make it look less clinical. Simplicity is key for modern design so choose tiles with geometric shapes.

Mid-century modern design is architectural, furniture, graphic and interior style of the mid-19th century 1933-1965. Look for patterns and colours that fit into those categories when looking for what type of taps, mirrors and fixtures you are choosing for your bathroom décor.

What are some good bathroom décor ideas?

For a splash of luxury, you can include furniture and other decorative items like paintings, extra cabinets and unique wallpaper. This would work well in both small and large bathrooms. Paint or wallpaper can easily inject colour to your bathroom if you prefer.

Another clever way to add colour to your bathroom is via its fixtures. Use an industrial-style colour range for a modern look, or invest in bronze fixtures.

Check out the bathroom décor ideas on homify and find some great ideas and bathroom inspiration. If you have a small bathroom we also have small bathroom ideas to help those with minimal space. When you see bathrooms you like, you can save the photo to an ideabook with just one click. Your ideabooks on homify are like a virtual scrapbook; a simple and easy-to-update method for you to store and collect ideas.

What are some important considerations for bathroom décor?

Overdoing style trends is anther common error with bathroom designs. It’s better to plan for a classic and timeless bathroom with hints of trends throughout. Keeping colours neutral, tiles simple and a fresh, clean look will ensure that you do not have to change everything in a few months to keep up with seasonal trends.

Common mistakes to do with windows could mean dark, damp bathrooms with bad circulation. If windows are not an option, installing an operable skylight can allow for the fresh air and natural light needed to make space feel comfortable and make your décor stand out in the best way possible.

Have you seen any good bathroom décor ideas recently?